SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison on a firearms charge.
Elvis Henry, 32, had pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Henry was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of several past criminal convictions.
On Nov. 6, police found Henry in possession of a Springfield XD .40-caliber handgun and ammunition after he was stopped for speeding, running stop signs and driving while his license was barred.