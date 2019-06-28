{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison on a firearms charge.

Elvis Henry, 32, had pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Henry was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of several past criminal convictions.

On Nov. 6, police found Henry in possession of a Springfield XD .40-caliber handgun and ammunition after he was stopped for speeding, running stop signs and driving while his license was barred.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments