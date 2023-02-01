Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Jo'Mario Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Smith was found in possession of weapons and drugs during a March 11 traffic stop. After officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, in which Smith was the lone occupant, they conducted a search in which they found a loaded semiautomatic rifle that had been spray painted to look like a toy, a handgun-style BB gun, a shotgun shell, four baggies containing methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing marijuana.