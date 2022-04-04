Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with numerous previous felony convictions has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Jamaal Ferguson, 22, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison. He will be on supervised release for three years after completing his prison sentence.

Ferguson was arrested in August in possession of a loaded handgun and 28 grams of marijuana.

He has a history of convictions for violent crime dating back to 2016, when he committed an armed robbery during a home invasion. He was adjudicated as a juvenile of that and another home invasion. He was convicted of home invasions and assaults again in 2018 and 2019.

Because of his felony convictions, he was prohibited from legally possessing a gun.

