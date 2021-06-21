Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after bringing a shooting victim to a hospital has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

Brandon Miller, 35, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him Monday to 70 months in prison. Miller will be on supervised release for three years after completing his prison sentence.

Miller was present during an exchange of gunfire June 26 at 2800 W. Fourth St., where the driver of a pickup truck followed the car Miller was driving into a parking lot, blocked him in and fired shots at the car's passenger, Miller and others. A bystander was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by Miller and the man's wife.