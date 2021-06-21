Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after bringing a shooting victim to a hospital has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.
Brandon Miller, 35, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him Monday to 70 months in prison. Miller will be on supervised release for three years after completing his prison sentence.
Miller was present during an exchange of gunfire June 26 at 2800 W. Fourth St., where the driver of a pickup truck followed the car Miller was driving into a parking lot, blocked him in and fired shots at the car's passenger, Miller and others. A bystander was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by Miller and the man's wife.
Police at the hospital patted down Miller and found a Springfield .45-caliber magazine in his pants pocket. After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle Miller had been in and found a Springfield .45-caliber pistol and a loaded magazine. The pistol and magazines had previously been reported stolen out of Greeley, Colorado.
Miller has maintained that the gun was not his, and that his passenger, who owned the car, had left it with him before confronting the shooter in the parking lot.
The shooter has not been arrested.