Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a history of burglary and domestic abuse convictions was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison on a federal firearms charge.

Adrian Gomez, 24, had pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a felon, drug user and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gomez was prohibited from owning firearms because of his past burglary and domestic abuse convictions.

Authorities discovered Gomez possessed the handgun after responding to a burglary call in which a safe was dragged from a house. Investigators determined that the handgun and a loaded magazine inside the safe belonged to Gomez and that he also was selling marijuana.

