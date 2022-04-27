 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Arrion Price, 26, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Price was a passenger in a car stopped by police on June 8. After smelling marijuana, the officer ordered everyone out of the car in order to search it, and Price ran from the officer. A loaded 9mm pistol and ammunition were found in the storage sleeve of the car seat directly in front of where Price had been sitting.

Price was later apprehended, and a search of his phone revealed videos and pictures of him with a gun that appeared to be identical to the one found inside the car.

Because of his previous felony convictions, Price was prohibited from possessing guns.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Math professor faces trial under U.S. anti-spy 'China Initiative'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News