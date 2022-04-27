Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Arrion Price, 26, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Price was a passenger in a car stopped by police on June 8. After smelling marijuana, the officer ordered everyone out of the car in order to search it, and Price ran from the officer. A loaded 9mm pistol and ammunition were found in the storage sleeve of the car seat directly in front of where Price had been sitting.

Price was later apprehended, and a search of his phone revealed videos and pictures of him with a gun that appeared to be identical to the one found inside the car.

Because of his previous felony convictions, Price was prohibited from possessing guns.

