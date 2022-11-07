 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Isaiah Wiley, 23, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 52 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wiley was under the influence of marijuana on Feb. 12, 2021, when he threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a gun.

In a March 14 incident, Wiley fired a single shot into the air during an argument with another individual.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
