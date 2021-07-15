Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Dennis Lawson, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lawson was parked in a Cedar Rapids parking lot on Feb. 23, 2020, and was seen injecting drugs with a female passenger. Lawson drove away when approached by police and led them on a chase that ended when he crashed his car into two trees. During the chase, Lawson had the female passenger throw a gun out the window, and it was later recovered by police.