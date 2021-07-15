Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who led police on a car chase was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Dennis Lawson, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 51 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lawson was parked in a Cedar Rapids parking lot on Feb. 23, 2020, and was seen injecting drugs with a female passenger. Lawson drove away when approached by police and led them on a chase that ended when he crashed his car into two trees. During the chase, Lawson had the female passenger throw a gun out the window, and it was later recovered by police.
Lawson's sentence was enhanced because he assaulted a fellow Bremer County Jail inmate with a bar of soap in a sock while awaiting sentencing.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
