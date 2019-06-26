SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Keith Taylor, 37, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to a single count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 75 months in prison.
Taylor possessed a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on May 1, 2018. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of four previous criminal convictions.
Taylor had faced burglary and firearms charges in Woodbury County District Court in connection with an April 30, 2018, incident in which he was accused of entering an apartment in the 2600 block of South Rustin Street and pointing a handgun at a male occupant with whom he'd been in a fight earlier in the day.
During an ensuing struggle, a shot was fired from the gun into the ceiling, and Taylor fled from the scene, according to court documents.
Charges in Woodbury County were dismissed after the federal charge was filed.