Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City gang member has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Obed Lopez-Castillo, 29, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced March 3 to 102 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lopez-Castillo was stopped by police in January 2020 for not using his headlights. The officer determined Lopez-Castillo did not have a valid driver's license and later found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his waistband.

Lopez-Castillo, who told police he was a gang member and drug user, was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony and domestic abuse convictions.

