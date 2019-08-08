{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Victor Chavarria, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 50 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chavarria used firearms while trafficking drugs. Evidence showed that Chavarria stored one of the handguns under the mattress on which a 3-year-old child was sleeping.

Evidence also showed Chavarria had a history of domestic violence, including an incident in which he and another man handcuffed a woman, held her against her will and shaved her head.

