Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with three previous felony convictions has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on gun charges.

Robert Schonrock, 50, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, authorities located Rodolfro Velasco, who had absconded from supervised release, at Schonrock's home on May 30, 2019. Schonrock was in possession of a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen.

Velasco was found in possession of drugs and a handgun. He was sentenced in May to 77 months in federal prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.