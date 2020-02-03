Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to eight months in federal prison for breaking into a Sergeant Bluff home and stealing several firearms.
Anthony Holeyfield, 21, had pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Holeyfield was one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26, 2018, and taking five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. The three later sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, according to court documents.
Antwon Holeyfield, 23, was sentenced last month to 42 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Antwon and Anthony Holeyfield were ordered to jointly pay restitution of $7,522 to the victim and $6,512 to State Farm insurance.
Moses Strickland Jr., 21, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial in March on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.