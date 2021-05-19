 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Angelo Campbell, 28, had pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user and domestic abuse misdemeanant.

He was sentenced May 12 to 84 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Campbell possessed guns on two separate occasions after having been convicted of domestic abuse assault in 2014 and 2016 and while he was an unlawful user of methamphetamine and marijuana.   

