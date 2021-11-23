 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Melvin Cloud Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 141 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Cloud sold a total of more than 82 grams of meth on at least four occasions in 2020. On Feb. 25, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on his home and seized four guns, including a 12-gauge shotgun, .357 revolver, .45-caliber Automatic Colt Pistol and a stolen .40-caliber pistol. Cloud was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his drug use and past felony convictions.

