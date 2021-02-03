 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron Bryant, 32, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected location. He was sentenced Jan. 27.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bryant admitted that during a Nov. 15, 2019, traffic stop near Dinosaur Park, 1515 Nebraska St., he got into an altercation with law enforcement. After he was taken into custody, Bryant tossed a baggie of meth out of his pocket and said "look what they threw on me." The baggie contained three smaller bags, each containing meth and weighing a total of approximately 62 grams.

