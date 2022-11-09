 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mace was a passenger in a car involved in a July 19, 2021, high-speed chase with Sioux City police. During the pursuit, police observed a gun thrown from the car. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and Mace was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Fingerprints on the bullets loaded in the gun matched Mace's.

Mace had five previous felony convictions in Woodbury County for theft, eluding, assault and drug possession.

$1 for 13 weeks
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Randy Feenstra describes future plans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News