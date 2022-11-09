Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mace was a passenger in a car involved in a July 19, 2021, high-speed chase with Sioux City police. During the pursuit, police observed a gun thrown from the car. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and Mace was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Fingerprints on the bullets loaded in the gun matched Mace's.
Mace had five previous felony convictions in Woodbury County for theft, eluding, assault and drug possession.