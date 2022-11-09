Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison

Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mace was a passenger in a car involved in a July 19, 2021, high-speed chase with Sioux City police. During the pursuit, police observed a gun thrown from the car. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and Mace was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Fingerprints on the bullets loaded in the gun matched Mace's.