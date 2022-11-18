Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail.

Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.

Hills was arrested Sept. 27 in Sergeant Bluff after leading Sioux City police on a chase that began near the 5000 block of Lorraine Avenue. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired at a house, and the vehicle Hills was driving was suspected of being involved.

After the chase ended, officers found several 9mm rounds of ammunition on the front floor of the vehicle.

Hillis was charged with harassment on Nov. 12, 2021, for continually intimidating a witness in a Woodbury County murder case. A judge extended the witness' no-contact order against Hills for five years.