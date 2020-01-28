Sioux City man sentenced to jail for marijuana possession

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after authorities found a large number of THC products in a barn on his mother's property has been sentenced to jail in Plymouth County.

Brady Burkhart, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in Plymouth County District Court to possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. The charge had been amended from a felony charge possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A charge of failure to affix a drug tax stamp was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Jeffrey Neary sentenced Burkhart to 30 days in jail. Burkhart was given credit for 30 days already spent in custody.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burkhart was arrested on March 10, when Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies searched a rural Sioux City property after receiving a 911 call from Burkhart's mother, who reported finding a large amount of THC in a barn.