Sioux City man sentenced to jail for marijuana possession

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after authorities found a large number of THC products in a barn on his mother's property has been sentenced to jail in Plymouth County.
Brady Burkhart, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in Plymouth County District Court to possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. The charge had been amended from a felony charge possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A charge of failure to affix a drug tax stamp was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Following terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Jeffrey Neary sentenced Burkhart to 30 days in jail. Burkhart was given credit for 30 days already spent in custody.
Burkhart was arrested on March 10, when Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies searched a rural Sioux City property after receiving a 911 call from Burkhart's mother, who reported finding a large amount of THC in a barn.
The sheriff's office seized more than 450 THC oil cartridges and various THC concentrates with a retail value of more than $20,000.
When questioned by investigators, Burkhart denied any knowledge of the THC and gave them consent to search his phone, which contained a text from an individual who was asking to buy THC cartridges and/or wax, court documents said.