Sioux City man sentenced to jail, probation for stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 40 days already served in jail and probation for stabbing another man in the chest.

Bobby Spell, 21, entered written pleas Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of aggravated assault, which was reduced from willful injury as part of a plea agreement, and criminal mischief. Both charges are misdemeanors.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Wednesday sentenced Spell in accordance with the plea agreement to 180 days in jail and suspended 140 of them. Spell was credited with the remaining 40 days he had already served in jail. He was placed one probation for one year and must pay $940 in fines and $700 in restitution to the victim.

Spell was arrested after an April 18, 2020, altercation at the victim's home in the 100 block of 14th Street. Spell went to the house and demanded that the victim return property Spell believed belonged to him. Spell became upset and broke out three windows on two cars belonging to the man, who then went outside armed with a small stick.