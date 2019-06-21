DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to a second prison term for hitting patrol cars during a high-speed chase.
Already serving time in Iowa, Larry Johnson was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Nebraska charges of attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by shoplifting.
Johnson, 43, had pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court in April.
On July 6, Johnson led South Sioux City police officers and Dakota County Sheriff's deputies on an eastbound chase reaching speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 129 from South Sioux City. During the pursuit, Johnson struck a state patrol car from behind with his pickup before crossing the Missouri River into Iowa.
Johnson exited at Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City, where he lost control and drove into the median before ramming two patrol vehicles. Johnson's truck became stuck, and he was taken into custody.
Johnson was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court in October to five years in prison on one count of eluding. He also must serve the remainder of a 15-year sentence imposed in a previous forgery conviction. Johnson had been paroled after serving more than two years of that sentence, and his parole was revoked.
According to terms of a plea agreement in the Dakota County case, he will serve his Nebraska sentence at the same time as his Iowa sentence.