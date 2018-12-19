SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for a carjacking in which a woman was injured.
Jerren Moreno, 22, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated.
He also pleaded guilty to second-degree arson from an unrelated case.
In addition to sentencing Moreno to prison, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ordered him to pay a $1,250 fine and at least $2,335 in restitution to his victims.
Moreno approached a woman at about 4:40 p.m. Oct. 15 after she had pulled her car into her Sioux City garage and demanded money from her. The woman got out of the car, and Moreno punched her several times before driving away with her car. The woman received two stitches in her cheek as a result of the assault.
The car was later found in the ditch along U.S. Highway 20 near Correctionville, Iowa, and Moreno was located and taken into custody. According to court documents, tests showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .182 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Moreno also was charged with setting a fire inside a house in the 3700 block of Jones Street on Oct. 15.