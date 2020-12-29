Sioux City man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Justin Pageler, 35, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months in prison and must pay $21,000 in restitution.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pageler admitted that from Sept. 25, 2018, to June 26, 2019, he possessed materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Pageler told law enforcement authorities that he used file sharing services to download and view the pornography.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
