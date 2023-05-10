SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired a gun next to his girlfriend's head during a domestic dispute has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Agustin Sanchez, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, eluding and second-offense operating while intoxicated. He also entered an Alford plea, in which he admits no guilt, to a charge of domestic abuse assault. He also was fined $2,305.

Agustin punched the woman in the face before firing a shot near her head and into a bathroom wall during the April 3, 2022, dispute in an apartment in the 1200 block of West Third Street. The woman ran from the apartment and pounded on a neighbor's door, seeking help. Agustin, still brandishing the gun, tried to drag her back into their apartment.

After the woman called police, Sanchez fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed it in the 4000 block of Jackson Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers located the gun inside the vehicle and also determined Agustin was under the influence of alcohol.