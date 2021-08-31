 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for having gun while selling pot
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for having gun while selling pot

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for possessing a gun while selling marijuana.

Frederick Perkins, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2019 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 165 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers searching Perkins' home on suspicion of drug activity found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, large quantities of marijuana and $2,114 in cash.

