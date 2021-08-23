Sioux City man sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Jason Mota, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mota possessed five guns while trafficking cocaine and marijuana. He was arrested May 3, 2020, when police were notified of a man walking on a sidewalk firing shots into the air. When police arrived at Mota's apartment, he walked out and confessed. During a search of Mota's apartment, police found guns, $2,000 in cash, packaging materials, a digital scale, several pounds of marijuana and 100 grams of cocaine.

Mota claimed he had been hoarding the drugs for his own personal use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

