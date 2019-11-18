You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for police chase
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for police chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who led police on a high-speed chase into downtown Sioux City has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Tirell Wabasha, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to eluding.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of second-degree theft and operating while intoxicated were dismissed. Also dismissed was a habitual offender enhancement that would have increased Wabasha's prison sentence to 15 years.

[WATCH: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office releases video of chase.]

On May 11, Wabasha sped away from South Sioux City officers who observed him driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger that was displaying Iowa license plates belonging to another vehicle. Officers in Sioux City took over the chase, which reached speeds of 90 mph over the Gordon Drive viaduct. The chase weaved through traffic until Wabasha ran a stop light at Gordon Drive and Virginia Street and crashed. After the crash, authorities discovered the vehicle Wabasha was driving had been reported stolen in March 2018 in Sioux City.

Tirell Wabasha mugshot

Wabasha
