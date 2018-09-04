SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for the armed robbery of a Kum & Go convenience store.
A jury in August found Mark Everett, 28, guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
Everett entered the Kum & Go store at 1401 Court St. at about 12:18 a.m. Jan. 5 and pointed a .32-caliber handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers later found Everett in the 900 block of 15th Street. Police also found the gun used in the robbery.