Sioux City man sentenced to prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Fabian Alcaraz-Santillan, 25, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 123 months in prison. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alcaraz-Santillan received numerous packages of meth concealed in women's corsets from Mexico for resale. He and others sold more than 10 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from August 2020 through Sept. 11, 2020.

