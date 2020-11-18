Sioux City man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor

Marquel Grant, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 54 months in prison on one count of sexual abuse of a minor on the Omaha Indian Reservation. After completing his prison sentence, Grant will serve five years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grant, who was 18 at the time, interacted with the girl on social media on Nov. 15, 2018. The two met in Walthill, Nebraska, and walked to an abandoned house, where Grant put the girl on the ground and started kissing her. The girl said no and tried pushing Grant away. He then pinned her arms to the ground, pulled her pants down to her ankles and tried to have sex with her before she was able to force him away.