Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting at house

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired several gunshots at an occupied home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Alvaro Vite, 26, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Vite and four other men intended to "shoot up" the house of a rival on June 23, 2020, and decided on a secondary target after seeing police in the area of their first choice. They fired several shots at the house while a mother, father and their five children were inside. Eight bullet holes were found in the house.

In addition to the prison sentence, Vite must pay $38,863 in restitution to the victims and their insurance company.

The other four in the vehicle with Vite have been sentenced to prison sentences ranging from 24-54 months.