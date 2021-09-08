Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for shooting another man in the leg during a robbery.

Dennis Lawson, 24, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court of second-degree robbery, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm, all with a habitual offender enhancement.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary sentenced Lawson to 15 years on each charge and ordered them to be served concurrently, or at the same time. The 15-year sentence will be served back to back with a five-year prison sentence that was enforced after Lawson's probation in a separate case was revoked. He must serve at least 10.5 years before he's eligible for parole.

Neary ordered Lawson's 20-year state prison sentence to be served back to back with a 51-month federal prison sentence Lawson received in July.

On May 21, 2020, Lawson was in a car with another man, who stopped and obtained $400 from an ATM at a Gordon Drive convenience store. When the man returned to the car, Lawson pulled a gun on him and demanded the money. After the victim refused, Lawson fired two shots, one of them hitting the victim in the leg and requiring several surgeries to repair.