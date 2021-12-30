 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for spending fake $100 bills

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who spent and attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.

Lawrence Parmelee, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of forgery. Five other counts of forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Lawrence Parmelee newer mugshot

Parmelee

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson sentenced Parmelee to five years in prison and ordered the sentence to be served at the same time as a four-year federal prison sentence he's currently serving.

Parmelee used the fake money in March and April 2020. The Federal Reserve seal was erased from the bills because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on the bills.

Parmelee was sentenced in December in federal court in Sioux City one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to selling meth in the Sioux City area from March 2019 through December 2019.

In each bill, the Federal Reserve seal was erased because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on them.

