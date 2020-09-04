 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for spending nursing home resident's money
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for spending nursing home resident's money

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for spending thousands of dollars belonging to a nursing home resident with dementia.

Ronald Taylor mugshot

Taylor

Ronald Taylor, 53, had pleaded guilty in February in Woodbury County District Court to dependent adult abuse. A charge of first-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Taylor was ordered to pay $92,068 in restitution to the victim's estate.

Taylor was serving as power of attorney for the man, who was unable to handle his finances. Taylor spent the man's money from July 28, 2017, through June 2019 for home improvements and repairs, paying his MidAmerican Energy bills and writing several checks for cash. The expenditures "wiped out" the man's checking account, and he had no idea his money was gone, court documents said.

