Sioux City man sentenced to prison for stabbing
SIOUX CITY -- A man currently serving a federal prison sentence on a drug conviction has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing another man at a Sioux City hotel.

District Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday sentenced Jason Persons, 43, of Sioux City, in Woodbury County District Court to five years in prison on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

Jason Persons mugshot

Persons

Hindman ordered the prison sentence to be served consecutively, or back to back, with a 90-month prison sentence Persons received in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City for conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

Persons stabbed another man in the leg and side during a March 2020 fight at the AmericInn, 4230 S. Lewis Blvd.

