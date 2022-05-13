Sioux City man sentenced to prison for stealing van

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for assaulting a van driver before driving away with the vehicle and crashing it.

Joshue Tafolla, 37, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft and first-degree harassment. As part of a plea agreement, charges of second-degree criminal mischief and driving while license barred were dismissed.

The driver had picked up Tafolla and three other men from work in an area employment services van in the early morning hours of April 21. After the other three men had been dropped off, Tafolla, seated in the passenger seat, punched and broke a window, punched the dashboard and threatened to kill and rape the driver and her son.

The driver entered northbound Interstate 29 from westbound U.S. Highway 20 and, while driving slowly, jumped out of the moving van. Tafolla got into the driver's seat and drove away.

The van was located a short time later crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of Clark Street, and the driver's purse and wallet were missing. Police found Tafolla walking near 14th and Jackson streets and arrested him.

Tafolla was ordered to pay $1,000 restitution to the van owner.

