Sioux City man sentenced to prison for theft from credit union

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to steal thousands of dollars from a credit union at the Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City.

Mike Obed, 22, had pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of robbery of a federal credit union. He must serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Obed was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.

Dakota County Sheriff's deputies found a damaged virtual teller machine and a piece of ceiling removed from inside the vault with a ladder set up under the hole. They found Obed hiding in the ceiling and a bag containing $218,000 in cash. A review of surveillance video showed a male in the vault room attempting to access the vault.

During questioning, Obed told authorities he was a former Tyson employee and had used his identification card to gain entry into the plant.

