Sioux City man sentenced to prison on federal drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A third man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house.

Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 117 months (9.75 years) in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.