Sioux City man sentenced to prison on federal drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A third man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house.
Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 117 months (9.75 years) in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.
He and four others were accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7, 2019, armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house. No one was injured in the incident, which authorities believe was triggered by a dispute over a $600 methamphetamine purchase.
Raymond Nieman, 39, of Sioux City pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson. He awaits sentencing.
Erwin Scott, 25, and Kelly Davis, 34, both of Sioux City, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges as Nieman. Scott was sentenced to 11 years in prison, Davis to 15 years.
Jennifer Crook, 37, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2019 after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.
