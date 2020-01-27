Sioux city man sentenced to prison on federal gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison for breaking into a Sergeant Bluff home and stealing several firearms.
Antwon Holeyfield, 23, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 42 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He also must pay restitution of $7,522 to the victim and $6,512 to State Farm insurance.
Holeyfield was one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26, 2018, and taking five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. The three later sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, according to court documents.
Anthony Holeyfield, 21, of Sioux City has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm and awaits sentencing.
Moses Strickland Jr., 21, of Sioux City, is scheduled to stand trial in March on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.