Sioux City man sentenced to prison on federal gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed firearms has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Yoni Duenas, 23, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and a drug user.

He was sentenced on May 13 to 40 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Duenas unlawfully possessed two firearms on two separate occasions. Because of his prior criminal convictions, Duenas had been disarmed by law enforcement four times.

