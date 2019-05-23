SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a 2016 beating that left the victim in a coma.
Benjamin Gallaugher, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury.
Gallaugher is the sixth person sentenced in connection with the June 22, 2016, beating of Bradley Coan, then 22, of Waterbury, Nebraska, in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. Gallaugher was among a group of people who punched and kicked Coan and beat him with metal pipes. Coan had to be induced into a coma because of serious brain injuries.
Police said the group beat Coan because he had jumped Gallaugher's brother Brody Dula earlier.
Among the five people who have been sentenced in connection with the beating is Gallaugher's brother, Jacob Gallaugher, who was sentenced in January to seven years in prison.