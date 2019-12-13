Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting police informant

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for attempting to kill a police informant.
Isaac McDonald, 23, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
McDonald shot John Mercure in the head on Aug. 1 as he passed the car Mercure was driving in the 300 block of Alice Street. Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms, survived after crashing his car into a tree.
McDonald is the third person sentenced to prison in connection with the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
Andrew Nissen, 24, of South Sioux City, drove the car in which McDonald was riding and was sentenced in October to more than 15 years. Jessica Ott, 31, of Sioux City, who was in the car, was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Oscar Garcia, who also was in the car at the time of the shooting, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.
A fifth co-defendant, Zachary Moorhouse, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to stand trial in January.