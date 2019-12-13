Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting police informant

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for attempting to kill a police informant.

Isaac McDonald, 23, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

McDonald shot John Mercure in the head on Aug. 1 as he passed the car Mercure was driving in the 300 block of Alice Street. Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms, survived after crashing his car into a tree.

McDonald is the third person sentenced to prison in connection with the incident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}