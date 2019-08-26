{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for the stabbing death of another man.

Daniel Levering, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Woodbury County District Court for the July 23, 2017, stabbing death of Vincent Walker.

Levering must serve 35 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Walker's heirs.

Levering entered a plea agreement with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for his guilty plea to the lesser charge. Had he gone to trial and been found guilty of first-degree murder, Levering would have received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Levering stabbed Walker, 36, of Winnebago, Nebraska, who was washing his car at a house at 506 22nd St. in Sioux City. Walker was confronted by three men. Levering was charged with stabbing Walker once in the chest and three times in the back. While Walker was being stabbed, a second person who is not identified in court documents hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Walker died later at a Sioux City hospital. Levering was arrested three days after the stabbing. Neither of the other two men has been arrested.

Last month, District Judge Patrick Tott ruled that Levering was mentally competent to stand trial. The case had been suspended for 12 months while Levering underwent mental health evaluations.

