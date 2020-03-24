Sioux City man sentenced to 30 years prison for burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for breaking into two Sioux City businesses and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Daniel Wenzel, 33, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity. He must serve at least six years in prison before he's eligible for parole. He also must pay $3,653 in restitution to Verizon Wireless World.
Numerous other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Wenzel broke into Audio Vision, 4500 Singing Hills Blvd., on Jan. 19 and Verizon Wireless World, 4277 Sergeant Road, on Feb. 12, and stole cell phones and electronics items.
You have free articles remaining.
Police arrested Wenzel and Levi Iverson after responding to alarms at the Verizon store. The two men ran from the back of the business, and police tracked Wenzel to his mother's house nearby. Iverson was located a few blocks away.
Iverson, 42, of Sioux City, is also suspected of taking part in the Audio Vision burglary. He is charged with two counts each of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary and single counts of possession of burglar tools, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and commission of a specified unlawful activity. He is scheduled to stand trial in May.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.