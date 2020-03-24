Sioux City man sentenced to 30 years prison for burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for breaking into two Sioux City businesses and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Daniel Wenzel, 33, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity. He must serve at least six years in prison before he's eligible for parole. He also must pay $3,653 in restitution to Verizon Wireless World.

Numerous other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Wenzel broke into Audio Vision, 4500 Singing Hills Blvd., on Jan. 19 and Verizon Wireless World, 4277 Sergeant Road, on Feb. 12, and stole cell phones and electronics items.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}