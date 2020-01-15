You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison for construction burglary
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison for construction burglary

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing tools from a construction site in rural Le Mars.

Allen Mittrucker, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of third-degree burglary as a habitual offender. The habitual offender enhancement carries a 15-year prison sentence, and Mittrucker will be required to serve at least three years before he's eligible for parole.

A Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy stopped Mittrucker's car on Oct. 20 and observed DeWalt tools matching the description of those stolen from a trailer at the construction site three days earlier.

Allen Mittrucker mug

Mittrucker
