Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison for construction burglary

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing tools from a construction site in rural Le Mars.
Allen Mittrucker, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of third-degree burglary as a habitual offender. The habitual offender enhancement carries a 15-year prison sentence, and Mittrucker will be required to serve at least three years before he's eligible for parole.
A Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy stopped Mittrucker's car on Oct. 20 and observed DeWalt tools matching the description of those stolen from a trailer at the construction site three days earlier.