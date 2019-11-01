{{featured_button_text}}
Elmi Said murder trial

Elmi Said listens to evidence Sept. 4 during his trial in Woodbury County District Court for the stabbing death of his roommate. Said was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fatally stabbed his roommate after an argument over sharing beer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

A Woodbury County jury found Elmi Said, 39, guilty in September of voluntary manslaughter for the Oct. 28, 2018, stabbing of Guled Nur.

Said had been charged with second-degree murder, but after eight hours of deliberations, jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge. Had he been found guilty as charged, he would have faced a 50-year prison sentence.

[Background: Elmi Said foudn guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Sioux City stabbing death.]

In addition to sentencing Said to prison, District Judge Patrick Tott ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to Nur's estate. In a brief statement before being sentenced, Said apologized to Nur's family.

Surveillance camera video shown during the three-day trial showed Nur take a few steps down the hallway of the Phoenix Apartments, 1003 Pierce St., after he was stabbed and then collapsing. He later died at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Siouxland Crime & Courts

Said, a native of Somalia who had become a U.S. citizen, testified in his own defense that he was acting in self-defense after Nur, who also was from Somalia, threatened to kill him with a knife because Said did not share his beer with him. Said also said he was scared of Nur because of an incident five days earlier in which Nur had threatened to kill him with a knife.

Said's former wife, Fatumo Abdi, testified that Nur, who lived with them, had been drinking beer and cinnamon-flavored whisky all day and that they were both drunk when Said came home from work the night of the stabbing. She said that Said drank with a neighbor in another apartment, and then went home before he and Nur got into the argument over the beer. Abdi said that after Nur threatened Said with a knife, Said went to the kitchen and returned with something in his hand, but she was too drunk to determine what it was. Abdi ran from the apartment and did not see the altercation that led to the stabbing.

