Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for meth possession

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who had been charged in connection with a December shooting was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Tray Ehlers, 26, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon were dismissed. Charges of tampering with a witness and aggravated assault had been dismissed in March.

Ehlers admitted that he possessed meth on Dec. 11 and was going to deliver it to another person.

He had been arrested that day in connection with the Dec. 7 non-fatal shooting of another man in the area of West Second and Leonard streets. After police pulled over the car Ehler was driving, they found the meth, a 12-gauge shotgun shell and other drug paraphernalia.

