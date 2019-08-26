SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for forcing his way into a Sioux City house and pistol whipping a teenager.
Jamaal Ferguson, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Senior Judge John Ackerman also revoked Ferguson's probation from two previous cases, but ordered the two-year prison sentences in both cases to be served at the same time as his 10-year sentence.
Ferguson and Austin Rockwood were charged with forcing their way into a house in the 600 block of Center Street on Feb. 15 and hitting the victim with a firearm and kicking him in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face, court documents said.
Rockwood, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 15.