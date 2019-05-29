SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison for selling heroin near several parks and an elementary school.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in August had found Shelton Oliver, also known as Sinbad, 48, guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and four counts of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Oliver was involved in the sale of heroin in Sioux City from 2016 through March 27, 2018. Oliver sold the drug to a confidential informant working with law enforcement four times in February and March in 2018. The transactions took place near parks and Hunt Elementary School, 615 20th St.
Trial evidence also showed that on Oct. 6, Oliver sold heroin to Ty Olsen, who died from an overdose later that day. Oliver also sold heroin to the informant on March 13 in a vehicle while another man was overdosing in the passenger seat. That man was later revived by medical personnel.
A co-defendant, Earl Jackson, was sentenced in March to 17 years in prison.