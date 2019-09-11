{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Andrew Orellana, 40, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Orellana, who has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for theft, assault, burglary and drug possession, admitted to selling a quarter pound of meth for $3,200.

